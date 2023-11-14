MILD & BREEZY AGAIN ON TUESDAY

Winds have turned light and with relatively clear skies, the stage is set for a colder start to Tuesday morning. Lows will generally range from the middle 20s into the lower 30s... perhaps a bit milder Lakeside. Despite the cool morning, you can expected another unseasonably warm November afternoon with highs back into the upper half of the 50s. Winds will be light in the morning, but a southerly breeze develops by afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

Winds relax on Wednesday, but highs near 60° are still on track along with a generally sunny sky. Mild 50s and 60s hang around for Thursday too... but strong southerly winds develop once again. Clouds will also increase Thursday as our next weathermaker approaches. It will be a cold front arriving Thursday night and should pass through the area Friday morning. It may spark some rain showers, but significant moisture is not going to occur with this fast moving system. Temperatures fall back into the 40s on Friday with blustery conditions developing.

Seasonable highs in the 40s are currently expected for the coming weekend. The cooler temperatures will somewhat improve the weather for deer hunters this weekend as firearm season begins in Wisconsin, but we’ll still be too warm and dry for any chance of tracking snow. But for those who are going to Saturday’s Green Bay Holiday Parade, or Sunday’s Packers-Chargers game, the forecast looks as good as can be for this time of year.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S/SW 10-20 G30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calm. Just a few high clouds. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Breezy again by afternoon. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a lighter wind. Warm for November. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy, & cooler. An early shower? HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonable temps again. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

MONDAY: More clouds with showers possible late. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 42

