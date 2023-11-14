Man shot in Green Bay involved in head-on crash on way to hospital

Green Bay Police Department
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are looking for the person or persons involved in a west-side shooting Monday afternoon. Police say the gunshot victim was involved in a crash while driving himself to a hospital.

Police believe the 20-year-old man was shot near the 1600-block of Christiana Street. At about 2:30 p.m., officers learned about the shooting when they responded to a report of a head-on crash at Badger St. and Badger Ln.

The 20-year-old ran away from the scene to get himself help. He was found and was treated for serious injuries. He’s still in the hospital.

The 32-year-old woman driving the SUV he struck had minor injuries.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and the general public isn’t in danger, but investigators want to hear from anyone who has information that could help find the shooter. You can call police at (920) 448-3200 or remain anonymous calling Crimestoppers, (920) 432-STOP, or using the P3 Tips mobile app. Refer to case #23-262652.

