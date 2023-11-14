Kurczewski found guilty of murdering friend with eye drops

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin murder trial, where prosecutors said eye drops were the murder weapon, has ended with guilty verdicts.

Jessy Kurczewski, now 39, was accused of killing her friend by poisoning her with eye drops five years ago.

The jury found Kurczewski guilty of all three charges -- first-degree intentional homicide charge, theft of moveable property over $100,000, and theft of moveable property between $10,000 and $100,000.

A jury’s verdict had to be unanimous on the homicide charge.

Prosecutors allege Kurczewski was stealing money from Lynn Hernan and decided Hernan was worth more dead than alive, so she put large amounts of eye drops in Hernan’s water then staged the scene to look like a suicide.

The defense argued Hernan had a history of drug use and was suicidal. The attorney pointed to Hernan’s medical records and argued she died from an overdose of a combination of drugs.

This is a breaking news story. This report will be updated.

