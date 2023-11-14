Job fair held for UW-Oshkosh employees facing layoffs

The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board held a job fair for UW-Oshkosh
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board held a job fair for UW-Oshkosh employees who will be laid off early next year. As we previously reported, the layoffs come after the university announced plans to make up for an $18 million deficit back in August.

University leaders say the layoffs will only affect administrative staff and does not include faculty members. 29 companies attended the job fair, giving employees a chance to connect with recruitment officials to potentially find a new job before the layoffs.

Fox Valley Workforce Board officials say the job fair isn’t the only way they’re trying to help affected employees.

“We’ll continue to work with this group of impacted workers as they transition to new jobs,” said Bobbi Miller, the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board Business Solutions Manager. “We already started that with rapid response meetings over the last couple of weeks to explain the services from the workforce system and then we’ll be here as ‘a do whatever is their next step.’”

About 140 employees are affected by the layoffs and will happen in January of 2024.

