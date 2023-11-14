How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Nov. 7-13

By Stacker
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Stacker) - Gasoline prices are still falling, and analysts forecast that trend will continue into the winter months.

The drop in price for a barrel of oil over the past week could signal investors are less concerned about the conflict in the Middle East having an impact on the oil market, which drives retail gas prices consumers pay at the pump.

“We still need to cast a wary eye on global events, which may roil the oil market and spike prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

Pump prices have fallen or remained stagnant every week since Sept. 19, according to AAA. The national average for a gallon of gas now looks far more similar to what it cost this time in 2021 than this time last year.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin metro areas using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of November 13.

Wisconsin’s current average for regular unleaded is $3.10, nine cents lower than a week ago.

Appleton fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.04

  • Week change: -$0.06 (-1.9%)
  • Year change: -$0.51 (-14.4%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.78 (6/14/22)

Diesel current price: $4.14

  • Week change: +$0.08 (+1.9%)
  • Year change: -$0.89 (-17.7%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/26/22)

Eau Claire fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.96

  • Week change: -$0.06 (-2.1%)
  • Year change: -$0.42 (-12.4%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $4.16

  • Week change: -$0.08 (-1.8%)
  • Year change: -$0.91 (-17.9%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.49 (6/20/22)

Green Bay fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.08

  • Week change: -$0.03 (-1.0%)
  • Year change: -$0.50 (-14.0%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.86 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $4.26

  • Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)
  • Year change: -$0.89 (-17.4%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (6/27/22)

Janesville fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.10

  • Week change: -$0.01 (-0.4%)
  • Year change: -$0.45 (-12.7%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/13/22)

Diesel current price: $4.12

  • Week change: +$0.04 (+0.9%)
  • Year change: -$1.02 (-19.9%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.53 (6/27/22)

Madison fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.11

  • Week change: -$0.05 (-1.6%)
  • Year change: -$0.57 (-15.5%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.85 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $4.14

  • Week change: +$0.09 (+2.2%)
  • Year change: -$0.98 (-19.2%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/23/22)

Milwaukee fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.03

  • Week change: -$0.03 (-1.0%)
  • Year change: -$0.62 (-17.1%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $5.18 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $4.12

  • Week change: +$0.13 (+3.2%)
  • Year change: -$1.00 (-19.57%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.53 (6/26/22)

Oshkosh fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.08

  • Week change: -$0.03 (-1.0%)
  • Year change: -$0.46 (-13.1%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.80 (6/9/22)

Diesel current price: $4.17

  • Week change: -$0.03 (-0.6%)
  • Year change: -$0.97 (-18.9%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/28/22)

Sheboygan fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.16

  • Week change: -$0.03 (-1.0%)
  • Year change: -$0.44 (-12.2%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $4.00

  • Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)
  • Year change: -$0.97 (-19.5%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.50 (7/1/22)

Wausau fuel prices

Gas current price: $3.06

  • Week change: -$0.04 (-1.4%)
  • Year change: -$0.51 (-14.3%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.93 (6/9/22)

Diesel current price: $4.09

  • Week change: -$0.03 (-0.6%)
  • Year change: -$1.01 (-19.8%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.48 (6/19/22)

National fuel prices

U.S. metros with the most expensive gas

  1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.30
  2. Santa Rosa, CA: $5.27
  3. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.27

U.S. metros with the least expensive gas

  1. Sherman-Denison, TX: $2.68
  2. Warner-Robins, TX: $2.69
  3. Rome, GA: $2.69

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

