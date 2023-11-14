“Freedom to Liberty Tour: A Mission of Healing” airs again Tuesday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a special programming change Tuesday night on WBAY-TV 2.

“Freedom to Liberty Tour: A Mission of Healing” is a half-hour program covering the recent Old Glory Honor Flight to New York.

Jeff Alexander and photojournalist Bill Kumbalek had the privilege of traveling with 59 veterans of the War on Terror, who fought in Iraq or Afghanistan, and sharing their stories visiting Ground Zero of the Sept. 11 attacks and symbols of liberty.

The special premiered last Friday but didn’t air in its entirety because of technical issues. You can catch it Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on WBAY-TV 2. You can also watch it online here at WBAY.com and on WBAY’s YouTube channel.

