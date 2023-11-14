“Freedom to Liberty Tour: A Mission of Healing” airs again Tuesday night

Action 2 News follows 59 War on Terror veterans on a 3-day Old Glory Honor Flight tour of New York, including Ground Zero and the Statue of Liberty
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a special programming change Tuesday night on WBAY-TV 2.

“Freedom to Liberty Tour: A Mission of Healing” is a half-hour program covering the recent Old Glory Honor Flight to New York.

Jeff Alexander and photojournalist Bill Kumbalek had the privilege of traveling with 59 veterans of the War on Terror, who fought in Iraq or Afghanistan, and sharing their stories visiting Ground Zero of the Sept. 11 attacks and symbols of liberty.

The special premiered last Friday but didn’t air in its entirety because of technical issues. You can catch it Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on WBAY-TV 2. You can also watch it online here at WBAY.com and on WBAY’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL Draft crowds in Kansas City in 2023
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon school officials plan early start in 2024, citing 2025 NFL Draft
A fire started near a smoker outside Mission BBQ on Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon
Firefighter hurt in fire; Mission BBQ closed until further notice
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Oshkosh Area School Board to take proposals for new bank
Oshkosh Area School Board to accept proposals for a new banking partner

Latest News

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in deadly downtown Houghton shooting
Painkillers
Survey: 1 in 6 Americans had substance-use disorder in 2022
White ribbon for lung cancer awareness
Report: Lung cancer deaths down, but screenings could make the numbers better
Lung cancer still has one of the lowest 5-year survival rates because people aren't being...
Lung cancer survival rate is up, screenings could make it better