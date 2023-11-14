DPI releases district report cards

DPI
DPI(WGEM Staff)
By Holly Brantley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Report cards are out for schools in Wisconsin, the Department of Public Instruction released the new numbers for the 2022-2023 school year.

The state DPI’s report cards look into data for multiple school years covering achievement, growth, outcomes for target groups, and on-track to graduation rates. Each school is graded and so is each district earning one star - or fails to meet expectations - all the way up to five stars - which is significantly exceeds expectations.

The report cards use up to three years of data. This is the first report card that does not include achievement data from assessments before the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s a look at the numbers for some of the largest school districts in our area:

Green Bay: overall score of 58.2, Meets expectations

Appleton: overall score of 65, meets expectations

Oshkosh: 68.4, Meets expectations

The DPI says to be careful attributing it to the 100 scale that we would typically think of as A, B, C, or D.

“It can be easy to feed it out of ‘100′ questions, I think because it is quite complex, I would not advise looking at a number that can be stamped on it to be the holistic understanding.” said Abigail Swetz, the DPI Communications Director.

According to the DPI, criteria going into these report cards is complex - if you want to know more, the full report is here.

DPI Releases Report Card

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone Scam
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”
A fire started near a smoker outside Mission BBQ on Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon
Firefighter hurt in fire; Mission BBQ closed until further notice
NFL Draft crowds in Kansas City in 2023
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon school officials plan early start in 2024, citing 2025 NFL Draft
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office dashcam video of a wrong-way driver on Highway 151
Wrong-way driver on Highway 151 arrested for 3rd OWI

Latest News

DPI Releases Report Card
DPI Releases Report Card
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office dashcam video of a wrong-way driver on Highway 151
Wrong-way driver on Highway 151 arrested for 3rd OWI
The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: State AG’s office to review deadly downtown Houghton shooting
Site of the Pulaski bonfire
Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion victims sue party host