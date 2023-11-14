DPI releases district report cards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Report cards are out for schools in Wisconsin, the Department of Public Instruction released the new numbers for the 2022-2023 school year.

The state DPI’s report cards look into data for multiple school years covering achievement, growth, outcomes for target groups, and on-track to graduation rates. Each school is graded and so is each district earning one star - or fails to meet expectations - all the way up to five stars - which is significantly exceeds expectations.

The report cards use up to three years of data. This is the first report card that does not include achievement data from assessments before the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s a look at the numbers for some of the largest school districts in our area:

Green Bay: overall score of 58.2, Meets expectations

Appleton: overall score of 65, meets expectations

Oshkosh: 68.4, Meets expectations

The DPI says to be careful attributing it to the 100 scale that we would typically think of as A, B, C, or D.

“It can be easy to feed it out of ‘100′ questions, I think because it is quite complex, I would not advise looking at a number that can be stamped on it to be the holistic understanding.” said Abigail Swetz, the DPI Communications Director.

According to the DPI, criteria going into these report cards is complex - if you want to know more, the full report is here.

DPI Releases Report Card

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.