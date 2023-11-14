Deliberations underway in Waukesha for ‘eye drops murder trial’

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Waukesha, Wis. (WBAY) - Deliberations are underway in Waukesha County for a woman accused of killing her friend by poisoning her with eye drops in 2018. 39-year-old Jessy Kurczewski is facing three felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of theft.

The jury has asked for a few exhibits during deliberations, but there’s still no verdict. Both the prosecution and defense took up quite some time with closing arguments Monday, both painting very different pictures of what they believe happened to Lynn Hernan in October of 2018.

The prosecution argues Kurczewski had been stealing money from Hernan for a long time, even after her death, to the tune of about $290,000. The prosecution argues Hernan was worth more to Kurczewski dead than alive, so they believe she poisoned Hernan by putting large amounts of eye drops in her water and then staged the scene to make it look like a suicide.

The defense walked through Hernan’s extensive medical records and argues Hernan died of a poly-drug overdose. The defense says Hernan often took a quote ‘boatload’ of drugs and was suicidal.

Because this is a first-degree murder charge, all 12 jurors have to be unanimous in their verdict.

