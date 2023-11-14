Contaminated dog food linked to salmonella outbreak in babies

By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Attention dog owners and parents, babies are getting infected with salmonella after handling a certain dry dog food.

The salmonella outbreak is escalating. Seven people have gotten sick. Six of the seven are children under 1 years old. There was one hospitalization.

We informed you last week on WBAY.com about the recall by Mid America Pet Food. The Victor pet food brand is sold at some major retailers.

Now the CDC has an entire page dedicated to a salmonella outbreak. There are now nearly 40 products on the list, including dog and cat food.

The CDC website includes a map of states where people have gotten sick. There are no reports in Wisconsin right now but there is a case in Minnesota.

Symptoms of salmonella in people include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The CDC says people got sick from touching things like dog bowls after serving the contaminated dog food.

Even coming into contact with the saliva of dogs that are fed the food can make you sick.

If you think you or your child is sick, call your doctor right away.

Officials say most pets don’t usually get sick from salmonella and show no symptoms.

If you bought this food, throw it away. It’s also a good idea to clean surfaces and the pet bowls.

