CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers’ new twists to make you say “yes”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is alerting you to new twists on an old scam. It’s the “Can you hear me?” scam.

Scammers may call you about vacations, warranties, or Medicare, but the call often starts with some question to get you to answer simply “Yes,” like “Can you hear me?” or “Is that the correct phone number?” or “Is the name we have on file correct?”

It seems the answer you give can be recorded and later used to make it sound like you authorized a major purchase or a change to some account.

The Better Business Bureau says do not answer questions. Don’t say yes. Just hang up. Then report it to the BBB ScamTracker, which warns others.

The BBB also shares ScamTracker information with government and law enforcement, so every piece of information helps track down scammers.

We first reported on the “Can you hear me?” phone scam five years ago. The BBB says scammers change tactics as the public catches on, so be alert for other questions designed to solicit a simple “yes” answer.

So far, none have reported losing money, but it’s not clear how the scams will play out. Keep an eye on your accounts.

