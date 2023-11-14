Bucks’ Jae Crowder to undergo surgery and miss two months due to adductor and abdominal tear

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Brooklyn...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder will miss about two months due to a left adductor and abdominal tear.

Crowder got hurt Saturday in a 112-97 loss at Orlando. The Bucks announced the severity of Crowder’s injury Monday after he was evaluated by Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia. The Bucks said Crowder is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Crowder, 33, had played in each of the Bucks’ first nine games this season and was averaging 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists and 26.7 minutes. The 6-foot-6 forward had made two starts.

“Sports can be brutal at times,” Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said before the Bucks’ game Monday night against the Chicago Bulls. “He came into training camp in phenomenal shape – mind, body, spirit. And he’s a tremendous piece of what we’re trying to do moving forward, but from what I’m told, it’s approximately eight weeks. He’ll be back. He’ll be back way before the playoffs to get the rhythm back.

“This happens in sports. We’ve just got to stay positive and look at the bright side, and that’s other guys are going to be able to get some minutes and help this team win.”

