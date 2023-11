MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brewers are planning to introduce Pat Murphy, 64, as their next manager according to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic.

Murphy has been with the team since he was hired as a bench coach by Counsell in 2015.

The Brewers have not confirmed it and we’re working to learn more information.

