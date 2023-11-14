UPDATE: Victim’s age released in deadly downtown Houghton shooting

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead following a shooting in a downtown Houghton bar Monday evening.

The Houghton Police Department says a suspect is in custody. An investigation is ongoing. Police don’t believe there’s any danger to the public at this time.

Police responded to the Douglass House Saloon and Armando’s Restaurant on Shelden Avenue in Houghton around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say arriving officers found a dead 53-year-old man in the men’s bathroom.

The person of interest was taken into custody. They are now in the Houghton County Jail, awaiting arraignment in the 97th District Court.

No further details have been released about the victim, suspect or motive.

TV6 will continue to update this story as more details are released Tuesday.

