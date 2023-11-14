UPDATE: Victim’s age released in deadly downtown Houghton shooting

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead following a shooting in a downtown Houghton bar Monday evening.

The Houghton Police Department says a suspect is in custody. An investigation is ongoing. Police don’t believe there’s any danger to the public at this time.

Police responded to the Douglass House Saloon and Armando’s Restaurant on Shelden Avenue in Houghton around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say arriving officers found a dead 53-year-old man in the men’s bathroom.

The person of interest was taken into custody. They are now in the Houghton County Jail, awaiting arraignment in the 97th District Court.

No further details have been released about the victim, suspect or motive.

TV6 will continue to update this story as more details are released Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL Draft crowds in Kansas City in 2023
Green Bay, Ashwaubenon school officials plan early start in 2024, citing 2025 NFL Draft
A fire started near a smoker outside Mission BBQ on Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon
Firefighter hurt in fire; Mission BBQ closed until further notice
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Oshkosh Area School Board to take proposals for new bank
Oshkosh Area School Board to accept proposals for a new banking partner

Latest News

Freedom to Liberty Tour: A Mission of Healing took 59 veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan on a...
“Freedom to Liberty Tour: A Mission of Healing” airs again Tuesday night
Painkillers
Survey: 1 in 6 Americans had substance-use disorder in 2022
White ribbon for lung cancer awareness
Report: Lung cancer deaths down, but screenings could make the numbers better
Lung cancer still has one of the lowest 5-year survival rates because people aren't being...
Lung cancer survival rate is up, screenings could make it better