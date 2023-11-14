ANOTHER MILD & BREEZY NOVEMBER DAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures will rise rapidly this morning. That’s because of the combination of dry air, sunshine, and a breezy south wind. By the time we wrap up this afternoon, we’ll be well in the 50s to almost 60 degrees. It should be about as mild as it was yesterday.

Sunshine will be mixed with occasional high, thin clouds. At times, the sun may be filtered, or have a milky glow. These high clouds will continue to stream over the state tonight, with near full sunshine returning tomorrow.

That south wind will gust around 25 mph through this afternoon. With the breezy and dry weather, our fire danger may become elevated this afternoon. Today is not the best day to burn any autumn leaves, but it won’t be as windy tomorrow.

Even warmer weather is coming tomorrow and Thursday, as highs rise into the lower 60s. Our balmy fall weather won’t last though... A cold front coming through Thursday night will give us a chance of showers, followed by cooler, more seasonable highs in the 40s into the weekend. The cooler weather will improve hunting conditions, but the lack of tracking snow and a breezy west wind will not allow things to be ideal for those wearing blaze orange.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/NW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Fuzzy starlight. High clouds. Cool and brisk. LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Bright sunshine. Even warmer. Less wind. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Filtered sunshine. Warm and windy. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 62 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder and breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy at times. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. A chance of night showers SOUTH. HIGH: 44

