UPDATE: De Pere power outage restored

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
De Pere, Wis. (WBAY) - WPS spokesperson, Matt Cullen, reports crews were able to restore power to all customers affected by Monday afternoon’s outage.

PREVIOUS REPORT: WPS reports a power outage that started around 3:00 Monday afternoon in De Pere.

Roughly 2,800 customers are affected by this outage.

WPS spokesperson, Matt Cullen, says crews are investigating the cause of the outage and working quickly to make repairs.

They haven’t determined a specific timeframe yet for when the power will be restored.

