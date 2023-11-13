WILL asks to intervene in Wisconsin’s private school voucher case

Wisconsin Supreme Court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty has taken legal action to defend the state’s school choice programs.

WILL filed a motion to intervene in last month’s petition, which was filed on behalf of taxpayers and funded by the Minocqua Brewing Company super-PAC.

The petition claims private school vouchers are getting funding for Wisconsin’s public schools and asks the state Supreme Court to halt the programs.

In response, WILL says the programs’ success and broad community support warrant them staying in place. The law firm is urging the high court to deny the petition outright and not take up the case.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

