South Carolina Senator Tim Scott drops out of Republican presidential race

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. answers questions during an Associated...
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. answers questions during an Associated Press 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates Conversations on National Security and Foreign Policy event, held in partnership with Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service, at Georgetown University in Washington, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(Stephanie Scarbrough | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CAROLINA (AP) - Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced late Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 race, about two months before the start of voting in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses.

The South Carolina senator made the surprise announcement on “Sunday Night in America” with Trey Gowdy. The news comes as Scott continued to struggle in the polls and just days after the third Republican primary debate, in which he again failed to break through.

His campaign spokesperson Nathan Brand confirmed the news to The Associated Press. Gowdy said after the interview that the announcement surprised him.

Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, announced his intention to run in May. He entered the race with more cash than any other Republican candidate but couldn’t find a lane in a field dominated by former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Oshkosh Area School Board to take proposals for new bank
Oshkosh Area School Board to accept proposals for a new banking partner
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Newborn
Infant probiotic product recalled after FDA warning
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital

Latest News

Microbial Science Building at Universities of Wisconsin-Madison
Universities of Wisconsin unveil plan to recover $32 million cut by Republicans in diversity fight
Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison
Lawmakers consider changes to Wisconsin’s missing-child alerts
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor sues Republican Legislature
Voting in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republicans look to pass constitutional amendments on voter eligibility, election grants