A MILD MONDAY WITH TONS OF SUN

Did you notice the wind yesterday? It’s going to be another breezy day today, with west winds gusting around 25 mph through the midday. Otherwise, it’s going to be just as mild as your Sunday. Our high temperatures will be back in the low to middle 50s. We’re running about 10 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of November. As the wind turns to the south tomorrow, even warmer weather will arrive during the midweek. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure sprawled out across the region will give us sunshine today, and through most of the week. Some high, thin clouds are expected to float by late tonight and through tomorrow. Otherwise, our forecast looks mainly dry through next weekend. We only have a SLIGHT chance of showers late Thursday night and early Friday.

We’ll cool down heading into next weekend... Highs will be in the seasonable 40s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The cooler temperatures will somewhat improve the weather for deer hunters this weekend, but we’ll still be too warm and dry for any chance of tracking snow. But for those who are going to Saturday’s Green Bay Holiday Parade, or Sunday’s Packers-Chargers game, the forecast looks as good as can be for this time of year.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Tons of sun. A mild Monday. Breezy at times. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calm. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Not as breezy. Warm for November. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: A chance of a daybreak shower. Partly cloudy. Colder and breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds arrive at night. HIGH: 47

