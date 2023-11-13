Man charged with grabbing De Pere officer’s taser after resisting arrest

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
De Pere Wis. (WBAY) -46-year-old Andrew Wolslegel is facing charges of disarming a peace officer, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver or distribute, and resisting and operating while revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday, Nov. 11 around 4 PM, an officer with the De Pere Police Department observed a white Mercedes Benz leaving Fay Court. Officers had previous contact with the driver, including vehicles pursuits, physical altercations and other contacts.

The officer attempted to follow the suspect but was unable to locate him. Ten minutes later, the same vehicle returned to the area.

Wolslegel got out of the vehicle; the officer approached him, telling him he was not supposed to be driving under a revoked license. The officer called for backup, as Wolslegel was not following commands and kept trying to get away.

After continuing to resist commands, the officer grabbed his taser and fired, hitting Wolslegel, but Wolslegel continued to resist.

The taser then fell out of the officer’s hand--that’s when Wolslegel grabbed it and put his thumb near the trigger. The officer was able to get it back from Wolslegel and secure it again.

Backup arrived at the scene and Wolslegel was taken to the hospital for a medical check. The officer did not seek medical attention.

Wolslegel was found with 26 grams of cocaine and nearly $18,000 in cash on him and in his vehicle.

