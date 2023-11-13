Jay Leno, Arsenio Hall coming to Fox Cities PAC

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Late-night comedy fans, can we get a whoot, whoot, whoot! The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced former late-night TV hosts Jay Leno and Arsenio Hall are coming to the stage next year.

You won’t have to stay up too late: The show is at 7 p.m. on April 14, 2024.

Leno hosted NBC’s The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2014, aside for a brief primetime stint in the 2009-2010 TV season. In his early career he was a stand-up comedian and still performs more than 100 stand-up shows across the country.

He gained a reputation as “the hardest-working man in show business,” and currently hosts “Jay Leno’s Garage” and “You Bet Your Life” with former Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks.

Hall was the first Black late-night talk-show host, with “The Arsenio Hall Show” debuting in 1989. He, too, started his career on the stand-up stage and opened for Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Stevie Wonder, according to the PAC. He made numerous appearances on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and “Solid Gold” and, in 1987, filled in for Joan Rivers on her talk show.

He still appears in movies and TV shows, and brought back “The Arsenio Hall Show” for a special four-night run on Netflix.

Tickets for “National Artists Corporation Presents: Jay Leno with Very Special Guest Arsenio Hall” go on sale at the end of this week, on Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. You can purchase them through ticketmaster.com, the Fox Cities PAC mobile app, by calling the box office at (920) 730-3760, or in-person at 400 W. College Ave.

