Green Bay school board discusses plans for new elementary school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District board is meeting Monday night and could decide who would design and build a proposed elementary school.

The school board agenda includes discussing and voting on a motion to award a bid to Somerville Architects and Engineers.

Earlier this month, the board got a recommendation from the school district to put a referendum on the April 2024 ballot. It would include building a new, 860-student elementary school on the existing playfields of Kennedy Elementary School. It would bring together students from MacArthur, Keller and Kennedy elementary schools.

To get the school completed as soon as possible, the district is working with the architectural and engineering firm to begin the design process before the referendum.

The selected firm would finish the design process, up to the design development phase, by April. If voters pass the referendum, the architectural company would complete the rest of the work.

The new elementary school would have grades 4K to 5th grade.

It’s estimated the project would cost about $60 million. The estimated cost for the project design is $1.9 million, or just over 3% of the total cost of construction.

The school board meets at 5 p.m. The chief operations officer of Somerville Architects and Engineers will be at the meeting to answer questions.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.