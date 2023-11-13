Firefighter injured in Mission BBQ fire

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A firefighter was hurt at a fire at a barbecue restaurant in Ashwaubenon.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety was called to Mission BBQ on Oneida St. just before 2:30 Sunday afternoon. The fire started on the outside of the restaurant near a smoker.

The firefighter, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at a hospital and released.

The fire caused significant damage to the restaurant’s wall, ceiling, and other areas. Officials don’t know how long Mission BBQ will be closed.

