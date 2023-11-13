FEED Summit at NWTC appeals to future farmers, restauranteurs

Farming
Farming
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A summit for people interested in farming or opening a food-related business is being held Monday and Tuesday in Green Bay.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension and the non-profit New Food Forum are putting on the FEED Summit at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

The Food Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (FEED) initiative is for people interested in farming or opening a food-related business. Experts will hold training sessions on topics like business funding and food safety.

Registration on the U.W. website is required for the event.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh Area School Board to take proposals for new bank
Oshkosh Area School Board to accept proposals for a new banking partner
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Microsoft invests in Wisconsin
Microsoft to invest billions into Wisconsin data centers
A lion that had escaped from a circus was eventually caught.
Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured

Latest News

The fire caused significant damage. A firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Fire at Mission BBQ
LB Clay Matthews (2009-2018) and DE Aaron Kampman (2002-2009) will be inducted into the Green...
Clay Matthews, Aaron Kampman named to Packers Hall of Fame
A fire started near a smoker outside Mission BBQ on Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon
Firefighter injured in Mission BBQ fire
A local counselor explains the ins and outs of seasonal affective disorder.
Did the time change change your mood?