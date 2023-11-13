FEED Summit at NWTC appeals to future farmers, restauranteurs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A summit for people interested in farming or opening a food-related business is being held Monday and Tuesday in Green Bay.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension and the non-profit New Food Forum are putting on the FEED Summit at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

The Food Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Development (FEED) initiative is for people interested in farming or opening a food-related business. Experts will hold training sessions on topics like business funding and food safety.

Registration on the U.W. website is required for the event.

