Family applies for variance to save memorial waterfall

Oconto Co., Wis. (WBAY) - A family in Oconto County says there’s they might be able to save a memorial waterfall on their property that they were told to tear down. The waterfall was constructed along the shoreline of reservoir pond in honor of Trisha Magnin Stolpa, who died in February of 2021.

The family has applied for a variance, which would grant a special exception to the ordinance and will have their case heard before the county’s board of adjusters soon.

They’ve also started an online petition, which has generated more than five hundred signatures from people showing their support.

As part of the grieving process, of losing their daughter Trisha, David and Lori Magnin built a memorial waterfall, their son, Colin, doing much of the construction in September 2021.However, this past July, they received a complaint from the county, citing their failure to apply for a permit.

Specifically, the violation is the county requires structures to be at least 35 feet away from the shoreline, which the family says is inconsistently enforced.

“We’ve made it very clear with everyone involved whether it be the DNR or the Oconto County zoning departments that we are okay with making modifications we need to. We really just want to seek a resolution that allows us to retain the memorial in it’s majority,” said Collin Magnin, who built the memorial waterfall for sister.

The county administrator did not wish to comment today, but referred to a previous statement where he pointed out, the family should have contacted zoning officials, prior to construction. So far, no date has been set for a hearing, on the requested variance.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.