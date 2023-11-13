Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says

Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows cutting out one teaspoon of salt from your diet each day can help lower your blood pressure just as much as blood pressure medication.

Researchers at Northwestern University said the benefits of lowering the amount of sodium in a person’s diet were dramatic.

Between 70% and 75% of people studied saw a drop in their blood pressure whether they already were on medicine or not.

A teaspoon of salt is about 2,300 milligrams. That’s the top daily limit for people older than 14 years of age.

However, the American Heart Association recommends a diet with less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium each day.

The study was published Saturday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh Area School Board to take proposals for new bank
Oshkosh Area School Board to accept proposals for a new banking partner
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Microsoft invests in Wisconsin
Microsoft to invest billions into Wisconsin data centers
A lion that had escaped from a circus was eventually caught.
Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured

Latest News

FILE - Workers and family members take part in a 15-city walkout to demand $15 per hour wages...
New rule would make it easier for millions of Americans to unionize, but businesses are pushing back
FILE - AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.
Thanksgiving travel to break records, AAA says
Barton Cowperthwaite, the star of Netflix’s "Tiny Pretty Things," wrote on Instagram that he...
‘Tiny Pretty Things’ actor reveals brain cancer diagnosis
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV