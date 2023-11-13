On the Clock: Packers fall short in PIttsburgh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are no moral victories in the NFL, but a young Packers offense seemingly showed progress in defeat on Sunday. The best panel in the business is back to break it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics from the Steelers game include:

Is there a disconnect between Jordan Love and Christian Watson?

Packers inability to turn big plays into points against Pittsburgh

Is Joe Barry to blame for Green Bay struggling to stop the run against the Steelers?

The Kenny Pickett lateral that wasn’t

The best five offensive linemen are...

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.