Clay Matthews, Aaron Kampman named to Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former linebacker Clay Matthews and former defensive end Aaron Kampman are being inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame made the announcement Monday morning. They’ll be formally enshrined at the 53rd Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Thursday, August 29.

This is a breaking news story. This report will be updated.

