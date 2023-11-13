BREEZY & MILD THIS AFTERNOON, CHILLY TONIGHT

Temperatures are overachieving today and that means highs well into the 50s are going to be common across NE Wisconsin. The tradeoff is another day with gusty winds, at time around 30 mph. The winds will ease tonight as high pressure moves through the region. That will set us up for a cold night with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Mild air continues on Tuesday with highs back into the 50s. Breezy southerly winds develop by afternoon. Winds relax on Wednesday but highs near 60° are still on track. Mild 50s and 60s hang around for Thursday too... but strong southerly winds develop again.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front Thursday night and Friday morning. It may spark some rain showers but significant moisture is not going to occur with this fast moving system. Temperatures fall back into the 40s on Friday with blustery conditions developing.

Seasonable highs in the 40s are currently expected for the coming weekend. The cooler temperatures will somewhat improve the weather for deer hunters this weekend as firearm season begins in Wisconsin, but we’ll still be too warm and dry for any chance of tracking snow. But for those who are going to Saturday’s Green Bay Holiday Parade, or Sunday’s Packers-Chargers game, the forecast looks as good as can be for this time of year.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 10-20 G30 MPH

TUESDAY: SSW 10-20 G25 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny, breezy, & mild. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold and calm. LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Breezy again by afternoon. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Not as breezy. Warm for November. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: Early day showers then partly cloudy. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 47LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 47

