Appleton police investigate shot fired downtown

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police are investigating a fight downtown over the weekend where a shot was fired.

Police were breaking up a fight on the 100-block of S. Walnut St. shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning when a single gunshot was heard “a short distance away,” police said.

Officers searched the area and found a single shell casing and other evidence, but they didn’t find who fired the shot. No serious injuries were reported from the fight.

The Appleton Police Department wants to hear from anyone with information that could help their investigation. Call (920) 832-5500 or report a tip via the Appleton Police Department website or email APDTips@appleton.org.

