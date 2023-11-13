3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The future is airships

Move over Goodyear blimp, there may be new airship transport in the future
Move over Goodyear blimp, there may be new airship transport in the future(WBAY)
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Years before Back to the Future promised us flying cars, Buck Rogers promised us airships.

When most people think of airships, they probably think about the Hindenburg disaster or, for more friendly skies, the Goodyear blimp.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz tells us about a new company setting out to build a fleet of really -- really -- huge airships that will run on electricity.

They aren’t meant to replace airplanes but they could fill a special need in air transport with zero emissions!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh Area School Board to take proposals for new bank
Oshkosh Area School Board to accept proposals for a new banking partner
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Pittsburgh Steelers' Keanu Neal intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Christian...
Packers score in the 1st half, but fall short in comeback attempt

Latest News

Man charged with grabbing De Pere officer's taser after resisting arrest,
Man charged with grabbing De Pere officer’s taser after resisting arrest
Trisha Ruth Falls memorial waterfall built by a family in Oconto County
Family applies for variance to save memorial waterfall
Kevin Doszak is accused of stealing from Kaukauna Youth Baseball
Kaukauna Youth Baseball coach pleads not guilty to stealing from concession stands
Power lines
UPDATE: De Pere power outage restored
A fire started near a smoker outside Mission BBQ on Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon
Firefighter hurt in fire; Mission BBQ closed until further notice