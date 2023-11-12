Wisconsin organization looks to bring awareness to suicide among veterans

HOOAH Veteran suicide awareness fundraiser
By Jamal James
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A heartfelt event on Saturday morning brought awareness to veteran suicide.

“Helping Out Our American Heroes” organized this event that took place at the KI Convention Center. This is the organization’s largest fundraiser to support their year-round programs and services that are available to help out Wisconsin vets.

At the event, participants either walked 16.8 or 1.68 miles.

H.O.O.A.H Wisconsin’s mission is to eliminate suicide with a proactive approach.

“The biggest thing we can ask for is support for those individuals.” Said H.O.O.A.H vice president Scott Conklin. “Just being there for them... I’m just here to spend 10 minutes with them. That may be just enough to save a life.”

