WINDY YET WARMER SUNDAY, WARMING TREND CONTINUE WITH 60S BY WEDNESDAY

After two back to back home games, the Packers will be away facing the Pittsburg Steelers at noon and the weather will be not to bad to enjoy watching the game. There will be a warm and cold front that’ll move through causing isolated showers and cloudy skies in the morning as well as windy conditions. The showers will come to an end by mid morning, but clouds will linger through early afternoon. Winds will increase from the southwest between 10-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph. At least, temperatures will be much warmer in the mid 50s for highs. By nightfall, clouds will clear out and temperatures will be down to the mid to upper 30s.

Heading into the new week, the same system that will cause the windy conditions on Sunday will linger over the Great Lakes on Monday. Winds will continue to be breezy from the west between 10-20 mph gusting up 25 mph. Temperatures will continue to be warmer than average in the mid 50s for highs. Sunshine will return by Monday and continue through Thursday until the next weathermaker arrives. We will reach 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 10-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: W 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy start with spotty showers, then gradual clearing. Windy! HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, still breezy. LOW: 38

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and getting warmer. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. 15 degrees warmer than average. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and very warm, late chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, early chance of showers. Cooling down. HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooling back to normal. HIGH: 48

