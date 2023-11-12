PRETTY QUIET & MILD WORK WEEK COMING

Stubborn clouds and a few isolated showers will linger early Sunday evening. Mainly clear skies and quiet conditions are expected overnight. Lows will be in 30s and those gusty winds will ease a bit.

We’ll have more sunshine on Monday along with mild 50s for highs. Westerly winds won’t be as strong as what they where Sunday but there may still be some gust up to around 30 mph. High pressure settles in Monday night. That will put a stop to the gusty winds temporarily... but lows by Tuesday morning will be in the low 30s or 20s. That looks to be the coldest night of the week. Breezes and temperatures in the 50s return by Tuesday afternoon.

Near 60° highs are possible Wednesday & Thursday. That is about 15° above normal for this time of year. Overnight lows moderate back into the low 40s too. Breezes don’t look to bad for Wednesday but they’ll return on Thursday.

Our next weather maker is expected to arrive late Thursday or Friday morning. Some rain showers are possible but significant moisture is not likely with this fast moving cold front. Temperatures cool into the 40s by Friday afternoon on the heels of gusty northwesterly winds.

The early outlook for next weekend calls for seasonable highs in the 40s and variably cloudy skies. Dry conditions remain on track for the Packers game Sunday at Lambeau. There are some signs that there may be some wet and breezy weather at some point during Thanksgiving week. Look for more details as we get closer.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 G30 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear. Winds ease a bit. LOW: 36

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild, & breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Chilly start, mild again by afternoon. Breezy. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds & breezy. Late day showers possible. Still mild. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Early day showers possible. Decreasing clouds. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 48

