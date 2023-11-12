Phoenix women win home opener 88-62 over Illinois State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The UWGB women’s basketball team ran away from Illinois State in the 4th quarter to win its home opener 88-62.

The Phoenix held just a 6-point edge late in the 3rd quarter before turning it on.

Freedom HS grad Calli Genke led the way with a career-high 26 points. Luxemburg-Casco grad Cassie Schiltz added 15. Jasmine Kondrakiewicz scored 10.

