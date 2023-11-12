Packers Give Back blood drive helping the Red Cross prepare for the winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive will be at Lambeau Field’s Johnsonville Tailgate Village on Monday, Nov. 13.

The drive will run from 7 in the morning until 7 at night and donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with Type O blood to help recover from a shortage of donations from late summer and fall, as well as prepare for the winter, where blood donations are less frequent.

“The winter months are among the most challenging time of the year for the Red Cross to collect blood donations,” said Rebecca Rockhill, Executive Director for the Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross. “Many donors are busy with holiday activities, and inclement weather can force the cancellation of blood drives. Additionally, some donors become temporarily ineligible because of seasonal illnesses. If you are healthy, and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment. Donating blood is a great way to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season,” said Rockhill.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. All donors who attend will receive a giveaway item and a free pie while supplies last. The Red Cross will also have holiday cards for their Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program at the event. Donors at the event are invited to sign the cards with messages of thanks and holiday greetings, which will be given to veterans, military families, and active-duty service members across the world.

Free parking will be available for this event in lot 4 off of Lombardi Avenue.

