Neville Public Museum hosts Veterans Day ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neville Public Museum hosted a Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday. put on by the United Patriotic Society of Green Bay.

Everyone at this event came together to honor those who serve, along with students from Green Bay East High School, who played music from the different branches of service.

One veteran told us why events like these are important to him.

“We belong to a community where we go all the way back to the Revolutionary war days.” Said Richard Balch, the president of the United Patriotic Society of Green Bay. “I gave a speech last week where I knew my great-grandfather fought in WW1 had been. My dad remembers seeing veterans from the Civil War when he was a kid. There’s definitely a brotherhood and a sense of pride.”

The presentation was concluded with the honor rifle guard firing volleys and taps.

