Magic beat Giannis, Bucks 112-97 for first win over Milwaukee in Orlando since 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Orlando’s Wagner brothers combined for 43 points and the Magic dealt the Milwaukee Bucks their second straight loss, 112-97 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, two nights after a 54-point effort in Thursday’s loss at Indiana.

The Bucks played a second game without Damian Lillard, who has a sore left calf.

Franz Wagner scored 24 for the Magic and Mo Wagner came off the bench with 19 points and four rebounds. Jalen Suggs hit 4 of 8 3-point shots and added 20 points.

