Heroes Live Forever: Craig Birkholz pt. 3

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - This year, four Wisconsin law enforcement departments are grieving brothers and sisters gunned down in the line of duty.

As of May 2023, our state lost Peter Jerving of Milwaukee, Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach of Cameron and Chetek, and Katie Leising of St. Croix County. The losses hit home for police in Fond du Lac.

The current and former police chiefs say those deaths, along with the legacy of their own Craig Birkholz, also shot and killed while on duty, continue to transform their department 12 years later.

Those police chiefs explained how in a sit-down interview with Holly Brantley for the final part of Heroes Live Forever, our series on Craig Birkholz.

“When I got on scene I was told I was going to be with Craig, and I don’t know why I was chosen, but I thank god every day I had that moment”

That moment, holding Officer Craig Birkholz’s hand as he died, will stay with Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein forever.

“As I went around the block to be with him in the ambulance after he got taken to the bearcat, I got a moment to spend with Craig, knowing that he was never gonna say anything back to me.” Remembers Goldstein.

Birkholz was shot and killed during a violent standoff on March 20, 2011. Later that year, an investigation later revealed the shooter, James Cruckson, had been accused of rape by a former girlfriend. Cruckson had accused her of cheating on him.

During a standoff with police, Cruckson eventually took his own life, after leaving this message for his ex: “This is all your fault. I should’ve killed you. You deserve to die instead.”

Instead, Cruckson’s bullets hit officers Ryan Williams and Craig Birkholz. Williams survived, but Birkholz died shortly after.

To this day, despite the investigation, Chief Goldstein and retired Chief Tony Barthuly still truly wonder why.

“A lot of that time is with me as I lead today.”

Chief Barthuly remembers every moment clearly.

“I remember getting out of the car and just hearing the gunshots.” Says Barthuly.” And telling Craig’s mom about her son’s heroic actions. And then I said to Gay ‘You know, he died a hero’ and then she found out he was running to the fight.”

Barthuly says the events of that day made it obvious to him and other leaders that changes had to be made in law enforcement.

“There was no resiliency training or partnership with COPS.” Remembers Barthuly.

He says he went right to work, strengthening bonds with organizations like COPS, which stands for Concerns Of Police Survivors, and more.

“We changed the firearms program, the wellness and resiliency program, the chaplain’s program, and started funding COPS and the Badger State Sheriff’s Association.”

Chief Goldstein says Craig’s death woke everybody up. As the current chief, he continues working on equipment and training policies, making sure they evolve to fit the needs of officers.

A big piece of the puzzle is responding to officers’ needs with an internal mental health and wellness program.

“Knowing that there’s peer support now really helps remove the stigma of asking for help, and knowing that we are all impacted differently by tragedy and trauma.” Says Goldstein.

Both Goldstein and Barthuly believe the Fond du Lac police department is better today because of the tragic events of March 20, 2011.

Better because of the actions of officers like Craig Birkholz, and the work on all fronts to make sure his legacy lives on.

“Through the mud and blood, they’re out to do whatever it takes to accomplish their mission.”

Both are on a mission to prove one thing: heroes do live forever.

“You’ve seen the tagline ‘Never forgotten’.” Said Goldstein. “That’s the Fond du Lac police department. We really stand on those that came before us.”

