Fox Valley Veteran’s Council awards Purple Heart during Veterans Day tribute

By Jamal James
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Valley Veterans Council held their Veterans Day tribute inside the Outagamie court house on Saturday, and gave the Purple Heart to the family of a World War I veteran

The family of George Cornelius Arts received the Purple Heart on his behalf. George served in World War I and was severely wounded. He later came home, but at the age of 35 the injury took his life.

He never received his Purple Heart, but that changed today. His grandson Michael Muthig shared more about George.

”There’s the special order 48, a special order that was issued in the hospital that entitled him to wear the wound chevron so we would know that he would be entitled to the Purple Heart. I have all of his discharge documents.”

Purple Hearts are only given when a service member is injured or killed by an enemy in action.

