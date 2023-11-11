WARM FRONT BRINGS RAIN & SNOW TONIGHT THEN 60S BY NEXT WEEK

Lots of activities are happening across northeast Wisconsin celebrating Veterans Day and the weather looks to be seasonal for November. Although we will see more cloud cover than sunshine, temperatures will be normal in the mid 40s with calm winds.

Our next weathermaker will be a warm front moving through Saturday night into Sunday morning bringing a chance of rain AND snow. The snow looks to develop from Wausau through Rhinelander and along the UP-Wisconsin border. Northern Marinette, Oconto, Menominee, Langlade, Forest, and Florence County have the best chance of seeing the snow while the rest of the area could see some showers. Models are indicating some areas could get an inch or two of snow. Most of it will melt since the ground is still too warm, but some areas like Lakewood, Antigo, Pembine, and surrounding communities could see some snowfall. By Sunday morning, the precipitation will start dying off as well as the cloud cover.

Sunday will be breezy as a cold front moves over Wisconsin, but no precipitation is expected from the front. Temperatures will be warmer than colder as highs will start warming up into the lower to mid 50s, but its going to be windy! Winds will be breezy from the southwest between 10-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph. The warming trend will continue through next week eventually reaching 60s by Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: S 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SSW 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Brief early sunshine, partly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow and rain mainly to the NORTH. LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Early chance of rain and snow, gradual clearing. Breezy! HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Cooling down. HIGH: 53

