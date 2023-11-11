Oshkosh West High School honors veterans with Honor Wall

By Holly Brantley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An honor wall continues growing at Oshkosh West High School. The tribute is a collaboration six years in the making by staff and students.

As we celebrate veterans, we want to show you two really moving and emotional tributes going in now at Oshkosh West High School.

We talked with Oshkosh West senior Nicky Montalvo-Dillman, who helped create this really incredible mural about it and why it’s so important to her.

“I do have some family that are up on the plaques on the wall and it’s important we show them for people who don’t know who they are.” Said Nicky

That wall of plaques is the brainchild of American government teacher and veteran Andrew Schaller.

“The idea was we would create a memorial of those who served from Oshkosh High School and Oshkosh West.” Said Schaller. “So our ceremony six years ago to kick it off had 1,570 - today six years later we have just over 5,500.”

Oshkosh West alum and veteran Gary Ross helped compile the names.

“On Veterans Day, what do you want people to keep in mind? The boys and girls that went away and came back, men and women, and some of those who didn’t come back at all.” Said Ross.

The wall is inspiring to teachers too.

“Students walk by it every day come back and say hey that’s my uncle or that’s my aunt and I think that’s so cool.” Said Chelsea Schinker, an art and photography instructor.

“It makes me feel good about myself because I know a lot of times they don’t get recognized.” Said Nicky Montalvo-Dillman. “Now that we have this it will be filled with all the plaques of all the veterans who have served.”

As for the mural, soon it will be finished and be covered with more plaques with veteran’s names on them.

