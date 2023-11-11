GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wrightstown and Luxemburg-Casco high school football teams are headed to the state championship games at Camp Randall Stadium next week.

The WIAA Level 4 Playoffs began with 7 team teams alive, giving Northeast Wisconsin representation across all 7 divisions.

But our area teams had to do a lot of traveling, with the nearest game to home being at Ripon.

Enjoy Part 1 of the highlights above, and Part 2 below.

WATCH: Operation Football: Level 4 Playoffs (Part 2)

In Division 1, defending state champion Kimberly fell to Marquette HS 14-7.

In Division 2, Kaukauna fell to Waunakee 24-14.

In Division 3, Notre Dame was doubled up by Rice Lake 30-15.

In Division 4, Luxemburg-Casco punched its first ever trip to state, beating heavyweight Catholic Memorial 23-21 on a 24-yard Trace Schoenenbeck field goal with 3 seconds left.

In Division 5, Wrightstown rolled past St. Croix Falls 33-12.

In Division 6, Kewaunee came up short against Darlington 34-28.

In Division 7, Reedsville was roughed up 36-7 by Black Hawk/Warren.

