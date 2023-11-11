Microsoft to invest billions into Wisconsin data centers

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WBAY) - Microsoft is making a major investment in Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers announced on Friday that the technology corporation will spend billions of dollars to expand its data center operations in Mount Pleasant.

“We are thrilled to see a global powerhouse like Microsoft continue to see the value and benefit of growing their operations here in Wisconsin and the booming southeast region of our state,” said Gov. Evers. “We are also especially grateful for the collaboration of the many local partners that helped make this significant announcement possible. Microsoft’s injection of billions of dollars to expand its operations in Mount Pleasant will have a positive impact that will be felt in the region and across our state for years, and I cannot wait for this partnership to continue to strengthen and develop as this effort moves forward.”

Microsoft officials say they were compelled to Wisconsin because of the state’s workforce, infrastructure, and educational opportunities.

Officials say the state’s recent designation as a regional tech hub was a catalyst for Microsoft’s decision to invest. The announcement follows the corporation’s decision earlier this year to construct multiple data centers in Mount Pleasant.

