Members of the Old Glory Honor Flight watch “A Mission of Healing” at emotional watch party

Old Glory Honor Flight special watchparty
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Family and friends of the 59 veterans who traveled to New York City for Old Glory Honor Flight’s “Mission of Healing” met up once again for a watch party as WBAY aired its half-hour special on the trip.

Old Glory Honor Flight executive director Diane MacDonald says this mission of healing to New York was quite different than what they’ve ever done before. She says to see the recap of this special mission is very humbling and emotional.

Air Force veteran Ken Corry was watching tonight and says seeing the trip brought back a lot of emotions. He says seeing everyone again brought them closer together to reflect on why they went.

“You know, at this mission, I think when we look at it, I don’t think I’m healed per se but I think it was a little bit of that healing process to go through that and then to come home and be with my fellow brothers and sisters who went through that together it really just gives us another perspective on the whole thing with where we are at today.” Said Corry.

MacDonald says she would love to host an honor flight to New York again in the future after seeing the lasting impact it has had on this group of veterans.

If you missed tonight’s special, you can watch “The Mission of Healing” on our website.

