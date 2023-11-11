A LITTLE RAIN & SNOW TONIGHT, BREEZY & MILDER SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight as a warm front pushes into the region. Spotty rain is possible across NE Wisconsin and a little wet snow is on track for the FAR NORTH. The favored area for snow accumulation will be from north of Wausau to near Iron Mountain. A coating to 1-2″ of wet snow could fall leading to some slick spots. A few locally higher amounts could occur too. Lows will be in the low 30s in the NORTH with mid to upper 30s across the Fox Valley and SOUTH.

Snow Potential Tonight (WBAY)

We’ll start off Sunday on a cloudy note but I expect lots of sunshine to develop as the day wears on. Highs will climb back into the 50s. Southwesterly winds 10-25 may gust in the 30-35 mph range once again. Hold on to your hats!

Breezy Sunday (WBAY)

The coming work week is shaping up to be pretty quiet and mild. As a matter of fact, above normal temperatures are on track for most of the next 7 days. We’ll have a shot at 60° both Wednesday and Thursday. For comparison, the average high right now in Green Bay is 45°. The week looks pretty dry too, but a cold front Thursday or Friday may spark a few rain showers.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SSE 4-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SSW 10-25 G30+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wet snow FAR NORTH. Spotty rain SOUTH. LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Morning clouds then partly cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. Breezes ease during the afternoon. HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Chilly start. Mostly sunny & mild afternoon. Breezy again. HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Nice & mild. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy, & mild. Stray showers? HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Chance of an early shower. Not as mild. A bit breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 48

