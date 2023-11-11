Lawrence man sentenced to five years in prison for child pornography

Sentencing of Richard Cannell for hidden camera video of a minor
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lawrence man accused of using hidden cameras to capture nude photos of a minor in 2021 has been sentenced in federal court.

With a plea deal, Michael Cannell is ordered to serve five years in prison and five years of supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender.

Cameras are not allowed in federal court. But Action 2 News cameras exclusively captured Michael Cannel being escorted into the federal courtroom for sentencing.

He’s been in custody since the fall of 2021 when Brown County investigators arrested him.

According to federal court documents in August of 2021, Cannell produced multiple recordings of a minor female, while naked in the bathroom of his Lawrence home, unknowingly exposing her private areas to a recording device that Cannell placed in the bathroom.

The documents include photos of Cannell setting up the recording devices controlled through a phone. Additional search warrants of Cannell’s home found recording devices in picture frames, smoke detectors, and digital clocks.

A federal grand jury originally indicted Cannell on four counts of production of child pornography. If convicted each charge carries a max of 15 years in prison. But in July of this year, Cannell pled guilty to the amended charge of possession of child pornography, an offense that has a maximum of ten years in prison; that also changed when the parties reached a plea deal.

Federal documents reveal concern among recent appellate court decisions regarding photos of this nature and “whether the recordings of the victim in this case constituted sexually explicit conduct.”

The government asked for eight years in prison; the defense argued for five.

The federal judge says he reviewed several documents in this case including victim statements. He called Cannell’s actions, “disgusting, outrageous, and deserving of punishment’.

Cannell addressed the court, taking full responsibility for his actions and apologizing to the victim. The judge sentenced Cannell to five years in prison and five years of supervised release

Meanwhile, across the street at the Brown County Courthouse, Cannell’s girlfriend at the time of the crime, Samantha Trebilcock, is preparing for a jury trial at the end of November. As of Friday, Trebilcock faces four felonies including child enticement, sexual exploitation of a child, and capturing images without consent.

Brown County prosecutors allege she helped entice a teenage victim to Cannell’s home where she was secretly recorded while undressed.

