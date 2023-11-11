A LATE-DAY MIX NORTHWEST ON VETERANS DAY

Skies will be variably cloudy overnight with more in the way of clear skies from the Fox Cities southward. Temperatures will settle into the mid 20s to lower 30s for lows. We’ll spot some sunshine through the clouds Saturday morning, but clouds will increase and thicken during the afternoon. Highs on this Veteran’s Day will stay in the lower half of the 40s. A late-day wintry mix is possible... generally north of Antigo to Crivitz. Some minor accumulation is possible mainly on grassy surfaces.

A light shower or flake may linger across far northern Wisconsin Sunday morning, but skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. A south wind will increase and afternoon speeds of 10-20 mph are expected. That breeze should help push temperatures back into the lower 50s for highs. More 50s can be expected next week with highs approaching 60° by Wednesday and Thursday. Our next, more significant chance for rain should arrive towards the end of next week. The upcoming mild weather will be great for raking leaves, but it’s probably making deer hunters more weary.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: S 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Seasonable with light winds. LOW: 29

VETERANS DAY: Increasing clouds. Seasonably cool. A late-day wintry mix develops NORTHWEST. HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: An early shower NORTH, then decreasing clouds. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Tons of sun. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild again. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 55 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Mild and breezy with increasing clouds. Late showers possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun with spotty showers possible. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 53

