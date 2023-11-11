Heroes Live Forever: Craig Birkholz pt. 2

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 12 years after Fond du Lac Police Officer Craig Birkholz was gunned down in the line of duty, his parents open up for the first time about the day they lost their son, and the legacy they’ve seen unfold as a result of his life and also his death.

Craig Birkholz, a proud member of the military, served his country in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Soon after he would serve his community on the Fond du Lac police force.

Bill and Gay Birkholz say from the beginning Craig had a heart for service, a loving spirit, and an old soul.

Craig Birkholz as a child in Brewers gear (WBAY and the Birkholz Family)

“Just a good all-around kid. I could tell he really wanted to do that. I saw it coming.” Said Gay Birkholz, Craig’s mother.

Gay was proud watching her son grow as a soldier and a police officer.

Then she remembers the morning of March 20, 2011, a day that changed everything.

“I got a phone call from his friend,” recalled Gay. “There was a shooting and possibly two officers were shot. He says ‘Where is Craig?’”

“The tone of our friend’s voice was like he had this gut feeling something was going on.”

In disbelief, Gay called Craig’s wife Ashley, who broke the news: Craig had been shot and killed by a man during a standoff.

Craig Birkholz and his wife Ashley (WBAY and The Birkholz Family)

Police Chief Tony Barthuly later told her Craig heroically ran to the scene to help his fellow officers. The suspect later took his own life.

“It just didn’t register that it was a possibility that he was dead.” Said Bill. “You’re completely in a fog.”

Immediately the Fond Du Lac police department rallied around them. Chief Barthuly chose retired detective Jeff Harbridge to be a liaison for the Birkholz family.

“I think I asked him one time why he chose me to be the liaison and don’t know if he ever gave me a straight answer, but I was honored to do it.” Said Harbridge.

Alongside Harbridge was Chaplain Paul Pfeffer.

“We have this chaplain’s manual and there’s a whole section in the line of duty, death, and I always think I hoped and I prayed that that would not happen on my watch but it did.” Recounted Pfeffer.

The two of them provided support for the family and the department through simple acts like getting coffee. Pfeffer says those moments made him realize what having men and women standing by ready to protect and serve means to the community.

“I stood there in the Kwik Trip that morning and everybody is buying their newspaper and their coffee, and they have their kids with them planning for their Sunday and I’m sitting there thinking you people don’t have a clue.” Recalled Pfeffer. “You don’t even realize someone has paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.”

In the weeks and years following, Harbridge, Pfeffer, and the Birkholz’s say they became family. They grew and healed through giving back and developing scholarships in Craig’s memory. The scholarship exists in part thanks to the Birky Challenge, a bike ride of 67 miles, just like Craig’s badge number.

“Giving back and helping others is one of the ways we found that has really helped us.” Said Bill and Gay.

Gay also now serves on the board of the COPS organization, which stands for Concerns Of Police Survivors. She now reaches out to other departments grieving fallen officers.

“There is hope the grief will soften, but it revisits, and we are reminded of what has been lost.” Said Gay. “It is hard during those times, but there is hope to move forward.”

The Birkholz Family (WBAY and The Birkholz Family)

Gay and Bill say their one wish is to see Craig be remembered, and Gay says she knows his legacy will live on thanks to his brothers and sisters on the Fond du Lac Police Force.

“I see just how amazing and outstanding the Fond du Lac agency has been to our family.” Said Gay. “Not everybody has that.”

This is part two of a three-part series about Craig Birkholz. Part three will air on Saturday, Nov 10 at 10 p.m.

You can find part one here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.