Ashwaubenon swimmers dominate freestyle events en route to 4th place finish at state

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - At the WIAA Division 2 State Swim & Dive meet, the Ashwaubenon Jaguars dominated the freestyle events.

Jaguars senior Sienna Nitke had placed 4th in the 100 freestyle as a freshman, 3rd as a sophomore, 2nd as a junior, and took 1st place Friday as a senior.

Nitke also won the 200 free and was a part of the Jaguars winning 400 freestyle relay team and their 2nd place 200 freestyle relay squad.

Jaguars junior Erin Schuch won the 500 free as Ashwaubenon HS took 4th place overall.

