Waupaca Police: Threat against high school found to be not credible

School Lockdown file photo
School Lockdown file photo(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca Police investigated a threat against the local high school Friday and said it wasn’t credible.

Police were notified of a potential threat early Friday morning against Waupaca High School.

After an investigation, the threat was found to be not credible. Student backpacks were searched as a precaution.

Police said law enforcement will be present throughout the high school and other schools in the district.

No other details were released and police said the investigation was ongoing.

