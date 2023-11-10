Waupaca Police: Threat against high school found to be not credible

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca Police investigated a threat against the local high school Friday and said it wasn’t credible.

Police were notified of a potential threat early Friday morning against Waupaca High School.

After an investigation, the threat was found to be not credible. Student backpacks were searched as a precaution.

Police said law enforcement will be present throughout the high school and other schools in the district.

No other details were released and police said the investigation was ongoing.

